BTS Song Blue & Grey: NIve reveals V's initial brief about the emotional track; Shares biggest CHALLENGE

Over the weekend, BTS fans were treated to a number of new songs via their album BE. One of those songs was Blue & Grey. The track featured vocals of all the members - RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook - and had producer and artist NIve work with Taehyung on the track. The song's lyrics revolve around the theme of depression. Recalling his work with the South Korean singer, NIve revealed that he and TaeTae came together with the hope to pen a great song together. Eventually, they found their way to Blue & Grey.

According to Koreaboo, NIve revealed that the Winter Bear crooner reached out to him with the theme of "gloominess" in his mind. "The gloominess V was suggesting was not just about being gloomy and depressed but rather about finding hope and comfort even through the gloom," the artist said. With the concept in place, the duo discussed attempted to explore ways in which the track could be more abstract. They navigated through colours that could express the idea of the song. He added that they hand the colour combination "black and white" and "blue and grey" in mind. The monochrome colour felt like a common expression, thus they chose blue and grey.

Once the theme was in place, NIve recalled the biggest challenged faced during the song making processes was to describe it using sound. NIve was particular about the first instrument sound that would feature in the first part of the song. The artist said he wanted to pick an instrument which would portray the overall mood of the song. “I wanted to use something with a clear but raw sound, so I decided it would be best to start with plug-in/virtual instruments and play them with a keyboard," he said.

I'm very thankful to have written and produced "Blue & Grey" with V for Bts' new album "BE". I wish this song consolates you. Thank you guys all! pic.twitter.com/tiBSKY0sls — NIve (@thisisnive) November 20, 2020

The singer also spoke about the usage of the sound of a heartbeat in the song for it feels comforting. "It’s like you know it’s there, but it doesn’t stick out in the song. With its presence, I’d like to think that it helps the song feel much more comforting," he said.

Have you heard Blue & Grey yet? If yes, let us know what you thought of the song in the comments below.

