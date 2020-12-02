BTS’ song IDOL CROSSES 800 million views on YouTube; Marks their 5th mv to perform that well

BTS’s song IDOL recently became their latest music video to surpass 800 million views on YouTube! The IDOL music video was released August 24, 2018, and it reached 800 million views on YouTube on December 2. This means it took the video approximately two years, three months, and eight days to achieve the milestone. This marks IDOL as the group’s fifth music video to gather 800 million views after DNA, Boy With Luv, Fake Love, and MIC Drop (Steve Aoki Remix). If you haven’t seen the band’s video yet, watch it below!

In case you missed it, just a few days ago, BTS made history with their massive success on the Billboard charts. The South Korean group made its mark as the first and only group in history with multiple No. 1 debuts on the Billboard’s Hot 100 charts. While the band’s Life Goes on stole the #1 spot on the charts, their widely popular single Dynamite ranked at number 3. Covering a span of exactly three months (Sept. 5-Dec. 5-dated charts), BTS earned the fastest accumulation of three #Hot100 No.1s in 42 years, since the BeeGees earned three No.1s in two months and three weeks with How Deep Is Your Love, Stayin' Alive, Night Fever. Life Goes On drew 14.9 million US streams and sold 150,000 in the week ending November 26 according to Billboard. It also earned 410,000 radio airplay audience impressions in the week ending November 29.

With this win, BTS also earned five No.1 albums in just over two years and six months. The last group to tally five No. 1s faster was The Beatles, who earned five No.1s in just under two years and five months with Yesterday and Today (July 30, 1966) and The White Album (Dec. 28, 1968).

