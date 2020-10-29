BTS: Soon to be dad MAX feels Suga will be a 'great uncle'; Reveals Yoongi's sweet reaction to the sonogram

MAX recently spoke about his soon-to-be daughter and said that BTS member Suga would make for a great uncle when he meets the singer's daughter.

Unless you've been living under the rock, you would have been aware that BTS member Suga collaborated with MAX on Blueberry Eyes. The duo's latest track has been the talk of the town since its release. Apart from the song, MAX has been winning over the ARMY with his kindest words for Yoongi. However, the international singer ended up causing a social media meltdown when he spoke about his daughter and referred to Suga as an uncle to his soon-to-be-born daughter.

It all happened when the singer sat down for an interview with MYX Philippines where he was asked if he is considering Yoongi as a probable godfather to his daughter. The singer confessed that the Bangtan Boy was an incredible host when the former was his guest in South Korea. The singer added that he would love to take his wife and their daughter to South Korea and make them meet the rapper.

If that wasn't heartwarming enough, the singer revealed that he sent the sonogram to the BTS member and shared the news about his daughter. Sharing his reaction, MAX said, "I remember sending him the sonogram picture and he was so excited when I revealed that she is being born. He's going to be a great uncle Suga in Korea when she meets him."

We are sure Yoongi will be the sweetest uncle who will pamper the little angel! Don't you think? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below.

Credits :MYX Philippines

