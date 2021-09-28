BTS’ ‘In the SOOP’ mansion costs over 1 million USD?

Only for BTS indeed! It is not uncommon for BTS to live grand, as their global influence keeps sprouting each day. However, with the rising prices of South Korea’s real estate, it is unlikely any other group has ever had this level of magnificence that the world is witnessing at the hands of BTS.

As observed in the first official teaser of ‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’, a giant team got down to business to build a lavish house for the seven members 90 days prior to their arrival at the location. What’s more is a custom tennis court was built for BTS as the group showed its sporty side in the first season, much to the fans’ delight.

It was recently reported that HYBE Labels spent a whopping 1,295,000,000 KRW (1,096,528 USD) in order to make the dream house a reality. The 197.8 square meter house building its two stories accompanied by a personal swimming pool and basketball court, adjoined by another mansion, BTS has their work cut out for them, with golden scissors. It is being said that the label bought the house along with the entire land around it to create the personalised space for BTS.

Set in a ‘secret forest’, away from the eyes of people, the septet is said to have shot the second edition of the show this July.

‘In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2’ premieres on October 15, airing on JTBC at 9 PM KST (5:30 PM IST) and on fan community platform Weverse at 10 PM KST (6:30 PM IST).

Check out the first teaser below.

Will you watch the 'In the SOOP BTS ver. Season 2'?