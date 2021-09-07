BTS’ soulmates Jimin and V break multiple records with THESE solo songs

BTS’ Jimin and V once again showed their impact on the Korean music industry by breaking various global and personal records with their solo songs. Jimin became the only Korean artist to top the iTunes charts with all his solo songs in Venezuela and Turkmenistan including ‘Filter’, ‘Lie’, ‘Serendipity’ and ‘Serendipity' (full-length version) as well as his self-produced song ‘Friends’. V too broke his own personal record with ‘Inner Child’ making it the singer’s third solo song to surpass over 100 million streams on Spotify.

Jimin’s first solo song to top the iTunes charts in these two nations was ‘Filter’. The song, which is a part of BTS’ super hit album ‘Map of the Soul: 7’, received a lot of support and love from fans all across the globe thanks to its mind-blowing choreography and flirtatiously lovable lyrics. The song topped iTunes charts in over 114 countries and regions, the highest for any b-side track in the history of music.

‘Filter’ recently surpassed over 196 million streams on Spotify becoming the fastest Korean b-side song and only Korean male artist solo song to achieve the milestone.

Kim Taehyung, aka V’s ‘Inner Child’, which is not only sung but also written and composed by the singer himself joined ‘Sweet Night’ and ‘Singularity’ to become V’s third song to hit the 100 million milestone.

The song ‘Inner Child’ is a narration of BTS’ V talking to his younger self, who was always unsure of his capabilities, thanking him for never giving up.

