BTS: South Korea’s National Defense Ministry backs out from a public opinion poll regarding military service

BTS members may have to enlist for their mandatory military service at the end of the year afterall, and the public no longer has any say in this matter. A day before, it was reported that there will be a public opinion poll set up by the Republic of Korea’s Ministry of National Defense to decide whether BTS should be enlisting for their military service, receiving the exemption, or have the option of special service.

However, as of the latest update, the Ministry has reportedly decided to not go ahead with a public opinion poll. They were said to have been claiming that any reports indicating that a public survey could directly influence the ministry’s decision about BTS’ mandatory military service exemption were incorrect. The ministry further reportedly emphasized that such a matter of importance would not be decided solely on the public’s opinions.

This has come as a response to the backlash received from the people who claim that the government is ‘trying to push their responsibilities to the public’ after assemblyman Sul Hoon had reportedly asked for the people’s opinion to assess their views. They had stressed that the public’s views were critical in this case. Defense Minister Lee Jong Sub, had reportedly asked for quick discussion and conclusion on the matter.

Meanwhile, BTS will be continuing their responsibilities as the public relations ambassador for the city of Busan’s bid for the 2030 World EXPO including helping out with the presentations as well as conducting a free concert in Busan to turn the tides in their favor.

