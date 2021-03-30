BTS speak up against hate crimes towards the AAPI community; Recall moments when they faced racism themselves

BTS have spoken up for #StopAsianHate

Ever since the pandemic hit the world, hate crimes against Asians have gone up higher than ever before. This surge is not only horrific but also shameful for humanity in general, especially in a time where the Earth is already battling a deadly virus. The latest in this series of events are the reported shootings of Asian American women in Atlanta. It is an unspeakable tragedy, not only for the families of the victims first and foremost but also for the AAPI community (Asian Americans and Pacific Islanders), which has been reeling from the surge of racial discrimination. This has instilled a great deal of fear and panic among the AAPI community who have been suffering from such hate crimes for quite a while now, most of which often goes overlooked.

In the light of such a dark world, BTS have spoken up with a strong statement condemning violence and hate crimes towards the Asian American and Pacific Islanders community as well as racism levied against Asians in general. In the official statement in English, the group expressed that they feel anger and grief for the latest turn of events. Following this primary and strong stance, the group recalled the time when they were subjected to vulgar language, curse words, and even worse, mocked for the way they looked or spoke in English. However, without dwelling on their own painful experiences too much, the group moved on to address the critical situation for the AAPI community in America and the Asian community across the world. As proud Asians themselves, they carefully but clearly shared that it is high time Asians take up the reins and deliver their message clearly. However, the core intent is to stand against racial discrimination, hate and violence. Ultimately, all individuals deserve to be respected.

You can read their message below:

What is your opinion on BTS' statement? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments section down below!

Credits :BigHit Labels

Share your comment ×