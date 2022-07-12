BTS spotted shooting for unknown project as Jin shares photos; ARMYs wonder if Run BTS will return soon

'Run BTS' might be making its grand return soon! You read that right. The seven BTS members were spotted shooting for an unknown project on the streets of Gangnam, right around the old building of the BigHit Entertainment (now HYBE) office.

Snapped in Nonhyeon-dong, Gangnam-gu in Seoul, South Korea, the seven boys were dressed in casual outfits with mics plugged on the collars of their shirts as noted by onlookers. They were their charming selves, displaying the perfect harmony between all of them. They were filming for something that has not yet been revealed to the public and fans are wondering what the secret might be. Notably, the area is significant to BTS, it being their old neighborhood and a camera crew was seen following them around.

Moreover, member Jin revealed some photos of his own which showed the members wearing the same outfits as the passersby saw in the Gangnam area. In the photos Jin adorably shared his many attempts at taking some solo pictures as Jungkook, RM, Jimin and J-Hope seemed to be getting in his way. His caption reads, “Please let me take a photo alone” as the rest of them seem to be photobombing him with countless hilarious poses and expressions.

ARMYs have the cogs of their minds running in full force as they suspect this to be a ‘Run BTS’ shoot. The signature variety show by the septet took a break earlier in October 2021 after episode 156 was aired. But the group promised to return and with their ongoing chapter two where they focus more on solo projects along with group activities, it seems to be the perfect time for the show to make a return.

