BTS' Spring Day makes comeback on charts as it tops iTunes in 83 countries amid members' military enlistment

BTS' Spring Day reigned the iTunes charts as RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook enlisted in the for their military service. The song was released in 2017 as a part of the album You Never Walk Alone. Rap lines track Outro: Tears also took the number 1 spot on iTunes chart in the USA.

BTS' Spring Day tops iTunes chart 6 years after release

BTS' hit song Spring Day topped the iTunes chart in 83 countries from December 12 to December 14. The song is about waiting to meat someone and missing them which is very apt for the current situation as RM, Jimin, V and Jungkook enlisted in the military for their mandatory service. Their 2018 track Outro:Tear by the rap line also rose to the number 1 spot on iTunes USA on December 13.

BTS' recent activites

RM and V enlisted for their mandatory military service on December 11 and Jimin and Jungkook enlisted on December 12. All BTS members united together as RM and V enlisted in the military. J-Hope and SUGA joined for Jimin and Jungkook's military enlistment. RM and V have both shared their feelings on social media platforms. Both have penned heartwarming letters for their fans before their enlistment. They shared photos and expressed their love for the fans. Jungkook and Jimin did live broadcasts and interacted with fans as their enlistment before their enlistment.

BTS will soon be releasing their documentary BTS Monuments: Beyond The Star. It will be an eight-part series and showcase the group's journey through a decade. The band including members RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook debuted in 2013 with the album 2 Cool 4 Skool. Since then, they have dominated the global music industry and won the hearts of many fans. The docuseries covering the 10 years of the group is all set to premiere on December 20. It will be streaming on Disney+. Two episodes will be released every Wednesday. Fans eagerly anticipate its release as they get to see a very nostalgic side to BTS and follow them through their journey of global stardom.

