BTS' Spring Day surpasses Mariah Carey's All I Want For Christmas to grab first-ever No.1 on US iTunes

After BTS members headed off for their mandatory enlistment, their fans presented them with a heartwarming gift. The song Spring Day, which has been part of BTS' discography for six years now, managed to surpass Mariah Carey's famous Christmas track, All I Want for Christmas Is You. Mariah Carey's festive song, dating back to 1994, traditionally takes over the US iTunes charts every December but not this year.

Spring Day tops U.S. iTunes

Mariah Carey, the renowned American singer-songwriter and producer, wholeheartedly embraces the enduring love for her holiday hit, All I Want For Christmas Is You. Annually, the iconic artist officially kicks off the holiday season, anticipating the return of her 1994 hit to the top of the music charts, even after 29 years since its release. While her festive song remains a timeless classic and continues to dominate the charts during this season, today it was displaced from its number-one spot on the U.S. iTunes chart, and the heartwarming reason behind it adds a special touch.

In a remarkable turn of events, BTS' 2017 mega-hit, Spring Day, has reached the top of the U.S. iTunes charts, claiming the number-one spot for the first time, six years after its initial release. This extraordinary achievement coincides with the military enlistments of RM, V, Jimin, and Jungkook, who commenced their mandatory service on December 11 and 12 KST.

It's also worth noting that during December, surpassing Mariah Carey's All I Want for Christmas Is You is a challenging feat, as the holiday classic traditionally dominates the charts. This historic moment, where BTS' fandom ARMY propelled a six-year-old song to the top, reflects their emotional connection and support for their idols during their upcoming military enlistment, creating a significant moment in idol-fandom history.

BTS' song Spring Day, known for exploring themes of love, loss, and longing for a friend, adds to the significance of topping the U.S. iTunes charts. This achievement holds special meaning for ARMYs as they cope with the emotional absence of BTS members during their military service.

Fans, recognizing the emotional impact of the group's temporary departure, collectively worked to elevate this particular song from 2017 to the forefront of the charts. The responses from ARMYs to this incredible feat range from heartfelt emotions to humor, serving as a way to navigate through the emotional weight of this moment.

More about Spring Day

BTS' song Spring Day has a history of making records, often dubbed "Queen" by ARMYs for its tendency to re-enter charts during significant moments for the group. Notably, on Monday, October 30, 2023, Spring Day achieved another milestone by charting for 350 consecutive weeks on the Melon Weekly Chart.

Released on February 13, 2017, six years ago, it stands as the longest-charting K-Pop song on the Melon Weekly Chart. Regarded as one of the most iconic creations by BTS' esteemed duo, RM and SUGA, Spring Day continues to be a beloved favorite among fans.

