BTS stage first look: Gwanghwamun Square lights up ahead of ARIRANG comeback performance

Ahead of their post-military comeback on March 20, 2026, the grand stage for BTS’ return to the music scene is being readied at the historical Gwanghwamun Square in Seoul, South Korea. With only a couple of days left until the event, the preparations are in full swing for the septet’s revival in their home country, and the first look at the platform being built for the superstars has been revealed.

BTS’ Gwanghwamun comeback stage revealed

As BTS ARMY gears up for the K-pop icons’ comeback in just over 12 hours, the grand stage for their debut showcase of their new album ARIRANG, where the group will unveil the SWIM performance for the first time, has been set up at the Gyeongbokgung Palace’s Gwanghwamun Gate, which is also known as the Gwanghwamun Square.

A rectangular arch has been created for RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook to perform under and was seen lit up for the first time on March 19, ahead of the album’s release. With the LEDs glimmering in purple lights, the resident ARMY color, Seoul has already been painted in BTS' comeback fever.

Check out the stage below:

Meanwhile, the 14-track album, ARIRANG, will be revealed on March 20, at 1 pm KST (9:30 am IST) alongside a music video for the title track, SWIM, which is said to have been shot in Lisbon, Portugal’s maritime museum. Their first performance of the song will be livestreamed as a part of the BTS THE COMEBACK LIVE show simultaneously on Netflix on March 20 at 8 pm KST (4:30 pm IST).

It will be followed by a documentary being released on March 27 on Netflix, which will cover the journey of BTS' 5th regular album, ARIRANG’s recording process through Los Angeles studio moments, collaboration with famed producers, and more.

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