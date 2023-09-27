BTS' stalkers receive interim restraining orders amid ongoing investigation, fans recall Jungkook's comments

The K-pop sensation BTS has been stalked by individuals before, their agency has taken legal actions against individuals who try to harm the septet in any way. In a recently released statement, BIGHIT MUSIC shared that they have taken strict actions against sasaengs and sent unknown items to BTS' house address for the Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking. Fans recalled Jungkook’s comments about respecting his privacy.

BTS' stalkers received an interim restraining order

On September 27, the agency released an official statement addressing the issue regarding offensive acts related to BTS. The agency revealed that it had collected evidence of packages and mail sent to the septet's house addresses. Furthermore, they revealed that many times it had harmed the families of the group members as well. The agency informed that they filed criminal complaints against individuals who indulged in such acts. The legal action taken was on the charges of laws regarding stalking crimes (Act on Punishment of Crime of Stalking). In the statement, they stated, "The court has issued an interim restraining order, and a prosecutor's investigation is underway. We remain committed to an uncompromising, zero-tolerance policy in addressing stalking crimes that infringe on the privacy and safety of our artists".

Previous stalking incidents faced by Jungkook

The maknae of the group had become a subject of stalking by extremely invasive fans previously this year. These incidents have enraged fans demanding the agency take strict actions. Jungkook had also spoken about these issues through an online fan community app and as well during live broadcast sessions.

Some sasaeng fans had sent food packages to Jungkook and through a post he genuinely requested to not send such packages to his residential address as he would not eat them. He expressed that he was grateful for such a gesture, however, he would take action if these incidents occur again.

Jungkook had also once done a live broadcast session in a gym and as soon as it was finished sasaengs took to social media to share photos saying they were present around the gym at that time. Jungkook was surprised to hear about this and asked them to follow him to private places.

