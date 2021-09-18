BTS stands against racism & hate speech; BLACKPINK appointed as first Asian artists SDG Advocates at the UN

BTS and BLACKPINK are taking their UN ambassadorship to another level! Next Monday, September 20, BTS will be attending the 'SDG Moment 2021' session of the 76th United Nations General Assembly, taking place in New York. As a part of their participation in the 76th UN Assembly, the group will deliver a speech and perform as well.

Now, ahead of their appearance at the session, BTS members have joined the United Nations-led 'Keep The Promise' campaign, a campaign that aims to unite individuals, families, communities, cities, and countries around the world to adopt the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals as their own and contribute to its fulfilment by 2030. Anyone can participate in the campaign by following BTS and promising to adopt a sustainable development goal that they feel passionate about. Make sure to use the hashtag #GlobalGoals!

You can check out BTS' tweet below:

If we believe there's hope, we will find the way.

We stand against racial discrimination and hate speech. Go to https://t.co/OVuXbcNdZF to join us.

Choose your promise to help achieve the GlobalGoals. Let’s do this togetherCallOutRacismHateSpeech BTS pic.twitter.com/uSxuicLyXR — BTS_official (@bts_bighit) September 18, 2021

Meanwhile, BLACKPINK has become the first Asian artists to be appointed United Nations SDGs Advocates. On September 17, BLACKPINK members were formally appointed as the ambassadors for the United Nations SDGs (Sustainable Development Goals).

For those unversed, UN SDGs are a collection of linked goals of the global communities and encompass universal human problems such as poverty and disease, as well as global environmental, economic, and social problems. It consists of 17 main goals and 169 detailed goals and is commonly used as a global standard for sustainable management (ESGs).

BLACKPINK joined the SDG Advocates after a very selective process. After receiving the letter from General António Guterres, the UN Secretary, BLACKPINK deeply sympathized with the purpose of UN SDGs and happily confirmed their participation. The members shared that it is an honour for them to join this cause and they will strive to do their best.

You can check out UN's tweet below:

Congratulations and best wishes to BTS and BLACKPINK!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: The movies you pick will reveal your BLACKPINK bestie out of Jisoo, Jennie, Rosé & Lisa

What are your thoughts on this? Share your thoughts with Pinkvilla in the comments below.