BTS to still perform TWICE at the 2021 AMAs; Snag a trophy at the NRJ Music Awards alongside Coldplay

The BTS ARMY need not be sad! According to the latest update from the American Music Awards, the seven boys from South Korea will still be gracing the stage of the awards night 2 times. BTS is set to perform ‘My Universe’ with Coldplay and was also scheduled for a special performance with Megan Thee Stallion who pulled out of the show yesterday.

As announced earlier Megan Thee Stallion was set to grace the AMAs arena for a World Premiere performance ‘Butter’ with BTS. The special stage was supposed to be a remix version of the song and had both, the ‘Hot Girl’ and the Bangtan Boys pumped up. Megan Thee Stallion pulled out of the show citing an ‘unexpected personal matter’ leaving fans questioning if BTS will still perform ‘Butter’. The AMAs have confirmed that the boys will go on with their original plan and take to the stage twice.

On the other hand, Coldplay who will join the stage with BTS for the ‘My Universe’ performance, thanked the boys after winning the 2021 International Collaboration of the Year with them for their collaborative song at the NRJ Music Awards. Chris Martin also mentioned that they will make sure BTS receives their award soon. The award ceremony that is counted as one of the main French Award shows of the year also honoured BTS with its first trophy last year for 2020 International Duo/Group of the Year.

With so much happening around BTS’ upcoming performances as well as their collaborations, it is about to be another smashing year-end for the superstars.

