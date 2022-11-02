BTS, Stray Kids, LE SSERAFIM, TWICE and more take the top spots on Billboard’s World Albums Chart

According to the latest chart, LE SSERAFIM’s 2nd mini album ANTIFRAGILE entered the Billboard 200 at number 14 and reached number one on the world album and number three on top album sales and top current album sales. The title song of the same name as the album ranked 38th on the Billboard Global 200 and 26th on the Billboard Global (excluding the US), which is an increase of 41 and 16 places, respectively, compared to the previous week. The song showed off its worldwide popularity by ranking 10th in World Digital Song Sales and 96th in Canada's Hot 100. In addition, LE SSERAFIM ranked 39th on the Artist 100, recording the highest ranking among the newly charted artists that day.

ENHYPEN:

ENHYPEN has posted a total of 10 songs on the 'Hot Trending Songs' weekly chart over the past year, becoming the artist with the most songs on this chart worldwide. ENHYPEN entered the Billboard main album chart 'Billboard 200' on August 13 with their 3rd mini album 'MANIFESTO: DAY 1' and entered the 6th place, their highest ranking, on the chart for a total of 7 weeks. It has set its own new record, a period chart.

BTS:

BTS’ 'Proof' ranked 52nd on the 'Billboard 200'.This album, which had been running backwards for the third week and ranked 46th last week, dropped six places this week, but entered the 'Billboard 200' for 20 weeks in a row. (G)I-DLE's 5th mini album 'I love' was ranked 71st on the Billboard 200 this week. The album's representative title song 'Nude (Nxde)' also ranked 13th on the Billboard World Digital Song Sales Chart, and also ranked 198th on the Billboard Global Chart. This achievement is even more meaningful in that it is (G)I-DLE's first entry into the Billboard main chart after their debut, and it was achieved solely through (G)I-DLE's music, not through a major record label in the United States.

NCT 127, TWICE, Stray Kids:

NCT 127’s studio album ‘2 Baddies’ ranked No. 7 in its sixth consecutive week on the chart. TWICE’s ‘BETWEEN 1&2’ is at no. 6 for the 9th consecutive week. Stray Kid’s ‘Maxident’ is at no. 2 for 3 weeks, making a personal record!

