BTS, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel and more bag major awards at '2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS'

A star-studded lineup of artists appeared on the red carpet for the '2021 THE FACT MUSIC AWARDS'! Like last year, this year's ceremony took place as an “on-tact” ceremony (online and contact-free) and streamed globally for fans around the world. MC Shin Dong Yup and Girls' Generation's Seolhyun hosted the main ceremony, while Boom hosted the red carpet and some segments of the main ceremony.

BTS, ATEEZ, ENHYPEN, ASTRO, Stray Kids, SEVENTEEN, THE BOYZ, Kang Daniel, Brave Girls, Super Junior, ITZY, CRAVITY, Weeekly, Oh My Girl, STAYC, Hwang Chi Yeol and Lim Young Woong made a dazzling appearance at the coveted awards ceremony, as they sashayed down the red carpet, looking every inch the superstars they all are!

The presenters' list includes Kim So Yeon, Park Hae Jin, Esom, Kim Seon Ho, Park Hyung Sik, Shin Hyun Been, Lee Jae Wook, Na In Woo, Gong Myung, Ahn Hyo Seop, Kim Bum, Son Naeun (Apink), Nam Ji Hyun, Chae Jong Hyeop, Lee Do Hyun, Go Min Si, Kim Kyung Nam, Jeon Hye Bin, Kim Jung Hwan, Kim Joon Ho, Yoon Il Sang, Tak Jae Hoon, and Celeb Five.

Previously, BTS won the "U+ Idol Live Popularity Award" with 412,185 votes. Super Junior took home the "Fan N Star Choice Award-Singer" for 4 consecutive years with a whopping 9.2 million votes. Hwang Chi Yeol won the "Fan N Star Choice Award-Individual" while Lim Young Woong took home the "Trot Popularity Award".

ATEEZ, Brave Girls, Stray Kids, THE BOYZ, Kang Daniel, Super Junior, ENHYPEN, TXT, ASTRO, Oh My Girl, SEVENTEEN, ITZY and BTS won the "Bonsang" aka "Artist Of The Year" awards.

Weeekly and CRAVITY won the "Global Hottest Award". STAYC won the "Next Leader" award. SEVENTEEN won the "World Best Performer" award. Super Junior won the "Worldwide Icon Of The Year" award. BTS snagged two more awards with "Popularity Award" and "Listener's Choice Award".

Hwang Chi Yeol won the "Fan N Star Choice Award (Individual)" and "Fan N Star Most Voted (Individual)". Super Junior won the "Fan N Star Choice Award (Singer)". BTS snagged two more awards- "Fan N Star Most Voted (Singer)" and "U+ Idol Live Popularity Award". Lim Young Woong won the "Fan N Star Most Voted (Male Trot)", "Fan N Star Trot Popularity Award" and "Fan N Star Best ADs Award". Jeon Yu Jin bagged the "Fan N Star Most Voted (Female Trot)".

Finally, for the fourth consecutive year, BTS bagged the prestigious "Daesang" aka the "Grand Prize" award. Congratulations to all the winners!

