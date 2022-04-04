BTS stuns at the Grammy Awards red carpet: Never seen before performance planned; Bang PD joins the gang

It’s time for Music’s biggest night and our boys from South Korea are finally here, all united and ready to go. In the run for the second time at the 64th GRAMMY Awards, BTS has been nominated for the Best Pop Duo/Group Performance trophy once again and the whole world is waiting with bated breath for the results.

Meanwhile, the septet is sure to take your breath away with their appearance for the show. An entry into the glam filled red carpet by RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook, was made special as Bang Si Hyuk joined them at the start with his undeniably powerful aura. A fleeting moment where he shook hands with the seven of them and lightly touched member Jin’s wounded hand went viral among fans for its tenderness.

Dressed in Louis Vuitton, the luxury brand that BTS is global ambassador for, RM gave a sneak peek of his outfit before debuting it on the show. His Instagram update looked like only a fraction of the glamorous charm that they carry, when joined by the rest of the members.

Block colours with statement brooches holding their suits in place, BTS looked ready to take on the crowd. The 2022 GRAMMYs Awards show has been rescheduled to begin at the MGM Grand Garden Arena in Las Vegas on April 3 local time. Second time nominees, BTS are set to perform a special stage that they revealed was never seen before and fans can stay excited about.

