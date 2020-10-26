BTS: Stylist behind RM's Dynamite blue hairdo REVEALS how Bangtan Boys kill time during hair colour sessions

BTS' hairstylist, who brought the blue hair RM to life, spills the beans on how BTS members while away their time when getting their hair done and how to obtain Namjoon's blue hairdo.

BTS members have sported a number of hair colours over their seven musical years. Each era watched the members experiment with a different colour. However, it takes time to achieve the perfect hair colour. While the initial task of bleaching and applying remains the same, like everyone else, the members also have to wait out and let the colour seep it. So what do the members do when they have to wait for the dye to dry? BTS hairstylist Naeju spills the beans.

Featuring in a video by YouTuber YAN, the stylist revealed that RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook indulge in relatable activities when they are getting their hair done. Although the stylist did not specify what each member indulges in, he said that the members usually while away their time on the phone. "[The] BTS members use their mobiles too. They also do games and watch YouTube channels using their mobiles," he told in the video.

The hairstylist transformed Yan's black hair into Namjoon's blue hair from the hit track. While he gave him the transformation, the stylist revealed that the rapped underwent five rounds of bleach before he coloured his tresses blue. The stylist presented a step-by-step breakdown of procuring the blue shade hairdo. Check it out in the video below:

As for Yan, fans would recall that the YouTuber is the same person who bumped into Jungkook a couple of months ago. The YouTuber shared photos with the BTS singer on his Instagram at the time. Check it out here: BTS singer Jungkook is taking English classes from YouTuber Yan? Latter reveals the story behind viral photos

