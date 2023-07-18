BTS’ SUGA aka Agust D gifts signed D-DAY album to SEVENTEEN’s Hoshi who thanks him on Instagram

On July 18, SEVENTEEN's Hoshi excitedly shared on his Instagram story that he received a signed album copy of D-DAY from BTS’ SUGA aka Agust D. SUGA wrote, “To Hoshi from Agust D.” Hoshi wrote his caption as “Thank you hyung!” (Hyung is a Korean male honorific term for any male who is older). Hoshi, recently, had appeared on SUGA’s YouTube show ‘Suchwita’ and they began a new friendship as they are two brilliant artists with a keen sense of music.

BTS’ SUGA and Hoshi:

Previously, a video named 'Suchwita EP.4 SUGA with Hoshi' was posted on the BTS' YouTube channel 'BANGTANTV'. 'Suchwita' is an abbreviation of 'tipsy time with SUGA,' and is a show wherein SUGA (BTS) chats with individuals in different fields with music and liquor. Hoshi from SEVENTEEN made an appearance as a guest on this day. The two talked while drinking cocktails. In the episode, they talked about various problems faced by K-pop idols and how they have suffered injuries over the years but still had to go on as they have people relying on them. Through this episode, they became good friends and they even went to SUGA’s studio after the shooting of the episode. Although Hoshi was pretty drunk, they still had a great time together.

SEVENTEEN’s activities:

On the morning of July seventeenth, an event for TVING's unique 'Brother and Marvel' was held. It was a pre-recorded event and the event was attended by PD Lee Hong Hee, Lee Seung Gi, Yoo Yeon Seok, Kyuhyun, Ji Seok Jin, Jo Se Ho, Joshua of SEVENTEEN, and Hoshi. Lee Dong Hwi didn't show up. Joshua said it was his first time where he was recording a proper variety show like this and he had a good time shooting with the hyungs and he accepts he showed a truly fun chemistry with member Hoshi. Hoshi also stated that while filming he just had fun. He believes that the episodes will be so entertaining. He doesn't know he hasn't done a decent appearance in variety, yet the atmosphere was so great.

