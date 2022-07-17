BTS’ SUGA aka Agust D makes new record as ‘Daechwita’ crosses 200 million streams on Spotify

On July 17, SUGA’s alter ego Agust D’s popular track ‘Daechwita’ crossed 200 million streams on Spotify, making a new record. The title song ‘Daechwita’ has also been drawn from the themes of traditional Korean storytelling and music which, according to the artist, developed naturally into the pansori storytelling and kkwaenggwari percussion.

These themes developed from wanting to sample the sound of a real daechwita, a piece of traditional Korean military music. These daechwita elements are clearly audible in the song of the same name and its music video, released on the same day as the mixtape. According to Agust D, the many questions the album raises about society are for the listener to answer, and he is merely putting forth the question.

The music video for the title song 'Daechwita' of the mixtape 'D-2' released for the second time on May 22, 2020 as Agust D exceeded 355 million views on YouTube on April 4. This is the first and most records among music videos for songs released by Suga under the name of Agust D. It is also the record for the most views among BTS member music videos.

SUGA and Agust D, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by BIGHIT MUSIC, he debuted as a member of the South Korean boy band BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, ‘D-2’.

Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to SUGA as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's ‘Wine’ which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

