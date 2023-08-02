BTS’ SUGA aka Agust D sets new record as K-pop soloist by accumulating over 3 billion streams on Spotify

As per Spotify, SUGA set another standard on August first as the first K-pop soloist to surpass 3 billion combined across all credits. This is the amount including Agust D as well as producer credits, as well as each of the five of his own tracks on BTS' albums over the years. In particular, as the first Korean solo singer, SUGA set a new record by streaming 2.5 billion songs with solo credits last month, excluding songs from BTS albums. It has a lot of significance because this record comes after just his three independent albums and the tracks he took part in producing.

BTS’ SUGA aka Agust D crosses 3 billion streams on Spotify:

His tracks are setting records consistently on Spotify as well as on Apple Music. D-DAY, Agust D's solo album, debuted at number one on the Worldwide Apple Music Album Chart for a record-breaking 99 days and will continue to hold the record for the longest solo album by a Korean singer when it comes out in 2023. In the meantime, Daechwita, Haegeum, and People pt.2 were SUGA's three songs that topped the iTunes charts in 100 countries. This made him the first and only rapper to have three or more songs top the iTunes charts in 100 countries.

SUGA’s activities:

As per information released by KOREAN SALES on July 23, SUGA's D-DAY accomplished 21,396,462 streams on Spotify on the first day of release, positioning first in the number of K-pop album debut streams in 2023. D-DAY is the main K-pop album to record in excess of 20 million streams. Since his show will be held midsummer, when the daytime temperature surpassed 35 degrees, the fans as well as the BTS member himself probably have been extremely worried about the intensity wave. Accordingly, his team leased an extra indoor concert hall as a waiting area, showing consideration for the fans as well as the staff who would be working there. From August 4 to August 6, BTS' SUGA will perform at the Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' THE FINAL concert in Seoul.

