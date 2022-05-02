BTS’ SUGA is all smiles with PSY in ‘That That’; Music video crosses 50 million views in just 75 hours

It’s not every day that you see the likes of trendsetting superstars PSY and BTS member SUGA collaborate over a track. But when they do, it’s like nothing could stop them from going all out. A surprise for fans of both artists, it was revealed over three days that BTS’ SUGA would be producing, featuring, and starring in music industry senior and ‘Gangnam Style’ hitmaker PSY’s title track for his 9th studio album ‘Psy 9th’.

Called ‘That That’, we are taken to the behind-the-scenes of the music video where the 44-year-old artist can be seen giving his all for bringing out the best results. Not letting anything stop him, PSY hunts for the best shots without giving up. The addition of SUGA is the icing on the cake as the BTS member who claims to have once wanted to only produce the song, can be seen putting his own best.

PSY called for subtle changes and SUGA obliged at every step to bring forth an applaud-worthy production. With giggles, marvels, and a lot of heavy-footed dancing, the masterpiece of the music video for ‘That That’ was created as can be seen below.

After achieving over 30 million views in 24 hours of its release, the song has only gone on to attain more fame. Regular updates from PSY never falling short, he also revealed that the music video had reached a milestone of 50 million views in under 75 hours of its release on April 29.

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: May 2022 K-Pop Comebacks & Debuts Schedule: TXT, iKON, SEVENTEEN, Kang Daniel & more