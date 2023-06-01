BTS’ SUGA and Halsey to collaborate for 3rd time on new OST Lilith for upcoming game Diablo IV

The Game Awards took to Twitter to confirm that BTS’ SUGA and Halsey are working on a new version of Halsey’s song Lilith for the new Blizzard game Diablo IV and it will be releasing on June 5. This will be the third time SUGA and Halsey will be collaborating- first being with the group’s song Boy With Luv then Halsey’s previous album song SUGA’s Interlude. Halsey has hailed themselves as ‘the twins’ she feels their music and message is similar and she relates to his solo work a lot. She has been featured on SUGA’s recent documentary where they shared laughs and a fun time as well as on his tour where she made a surprise appearance and they sang SUGA’s Interlude.

SUGA’s activities:

The song 'That That' (produced and feat. SUGA of BTS) from Psy's ninth full-length album, Psy 9th, received 200 million streams. This is the accomplishment that has been achieved 397 days since the track was unveiled on April 29 2022. Psy and BTS' SUGA collaborated on the song That That, which debuted at the top of the iTunes Top Song Chart in 73 regions, ranked 80th on the US Billboard Hot 100, and ranked 60th on the UK Official Singles Chart.

BTS’ activities:

On their official Twitter account, BTS stated that they would be releasing a digital single titled 'Take Two' on June 9. Take Two is a track that contains the sincere sentiments and stories that BTS needs to pass on to fans in recognition of their tenth commemoration (debut date, June 13). BTS discusses the days they were from debut and the days they would enjoy with ARMY in the later days. If their debut in 2013 was their first act, this song shows that BTS will always be able to move forward because of ARMY. Everything from their first act to their second act will be talked about in the song. SUGA, in particular, contributed to the production, and RM and J-Hope wrote the song, expressing their genuine emotions in the composition.

