BTS’ SUGA and Halsey’s collab track Lilith for Diablo IV hits No 1 on iTunes top songs chart in 65 countries

Lilith ranked No. 1 in over 65 countries, including Cambodia, Argentina, France, Brunei, Canada, Colombia, Fiji, France, Germany, Hong Kong, Singapore, Indonesia, Turkey, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, Australia, Portugal, Italy, Saudi Arabia, Spain, Taiwan, and more, on the iTunes top songs chart. Additionally, it reached No. 7 on the iTunes chart in the United Kingdom and the United States on the US iTunes chart.

Lilith:

The official music video for Halsey and SUGA's collaboration Lilith (Diablo IV theme song) was revealed on June 6 by Blizzard Entertainment. The music video, directed by Henry Hobson, was recorded in a few areas, reminiscent of a Jesuit church in Cambrai, France, whose roof was covered with compositions motivated by Diablo IV. Halsey needed someone to tame the fierce power of heaven and hell and capture them together in a powerful song, just as there are lofty heavens and fiery hells in the Diablo worldview, according to Blizzard. Participating, they showed up through the haze in the melody and flaunted a cool rap that is filled with the story. Halsey said that she had always wanted to collaborate with SUGA on a dark mythological idea, and she hoped Lilith would be a hit with Diablo, SUGA, and all of her fans.

BTS’ activities:

Previously, SUGA released his solo album D-DAY and the title track Haegeum. The solo album D-DAY delivered by SUGA under the stage name Agust D on the 21st of last month is the primary collection. For four weeks running, it was ranked 51st on the Billboard 200 chart. D-DAY came in third for World Album, eighth for Top Current Album, ninth for Top Album Sales, and thirteenth for Top Rap Album. The title track, Like Crazy, from Jimin's first solo album, FACE, peaked at number 59 in Top Album Sales and ranked seventh in World Album, 38th in Top Current Album, and 26th in Global (excluding the US). In contrast, the animation's OST, The Planet, which BTS participated in as a group, placed first in World Digital Song Sales, sixth in Digital Song Sales, and 37th in Global (excluding the US).

