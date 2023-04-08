BTS’ SUGA and IU awaited collaboration People Pt. 2 tops iTunes Charts in 87 regions like UK, Canada and more

The agency BIGHIT MUSIC announced on April 8th that the song ‘People Pt.2,’ released in collaboration with singer IU by SUGA of the group BTS, topped the iTunes ‘Top Song’ chart in 87 countries around the world. As of 9 a.m. on the same day, this song reached the top in countries such as the United States, United Kingdom, and Canada.

'People Pt.2' is the pre-release song of SUGA’s first official solo album 'D-DAY' to be released on April 21st. The song shows relationships and emotions between people are calmly expressed in a pop R&B style. The music video ranked at the top of YouTube's 'Rapid Rising Video' charts around the world.The number of YouTube views of the music video is recording more than 7.14 million as of 1:00 pm on the same day. IU participated in the song as a featured artist with her unique and elegant tone, making the song stand out even more. SUGA’s unique sensibility unraveled the endlessly repeated relationships between people and the resulting emotions. The music video captures SUGA’s immersion in music in a calm and comfortable atmosphere.

SUGA previously had a collaboration with IU's popular 'Eight' in 2020, where he participated in producing and featuring. At the time, ‘Eight’ enjoyed great popularity, sweeping the top of major domestic music charts. 'D-Day' is an album that decorates the finale of the Agust D trilogy following the mix tapes (irregular albums) 'Agust D' (2016) and 'D-2' (2020). SUGA was in charge of writing lyrics, composing, and producing all songs.

On April 6th, the NBA announced the appointment of SUGA as an ambassador through social media handles. For the remainder of the 2022-23 season, SUGA will continue to communicate with NBA fans around the world and serve as an ambassador. SUGA said, "I've loved basketball since I was young, so it's a great honor for me personally." SUGA is a big NBA fan. He also showed special affection by using basketball as a material in several projects, including the BTS hit song 'Dynamite' music video. He even inserted the beat of a song he composed as the sound of a basketball ball, and played an active part as a basketball player in the 2015 Chuseok 'Idol Star Athletics Games'.

