BTS’ SUGA and IU collaborating for second time after ‘eight’? BIGHIT MUSIC responds

BTS’ SUGA and IU may be collaborating once again and it’s the best news we have heard in a while! According to reports on March 10, the two hitmakers have come together for the second time following the release of their song ‘eight’ 3 years ago. BIGHIT MUSIC has since responded to the reports, further cementing the fans’ beliefs.

BTS’ SUGA and IU

What is being called the ‘collaboration of dreams’, the two well known musicians in the Korean industry will reportedly join forces again for a new song. Previously in May 2020, the two came together to release the vastly beloved track ‘eight’ alongside its animated music video also starring the songstress herself. Following its release, the song scored multiple ‘all-kills’ meaning it achieved top spots on Korean music charts simultaneously, and is regarded as one of the most successful K-pop collaborations. The music video currently stands at 170 million views and while SUGA does not make a cameo in the video itself, his presence has been linked to the appearance of a reptile in it.

BIGHIT MUSIC’s response

On learning of the reports, SUGA’s agency has come forward to share their side, being secretive as always. BIGHIT MUSIC has said that nothing can be confirmed at the moment. Fans are taking this as further affirmation of the collaboration.

Is SUGA releasing a new album?

While ‘eight’ became a part of IU’s discography, featuring the BTS member, it is expected that their second collaboration may fulfil the other end of a possible ‘give and take’ deal with the actress lending her voice and songwriting skills to SUGA. With all ‘Prod. SUGA’ songs becoming chart favourites and IU is a singing Queen in her homeland, this second collaboration is one all fans will highly anticipate.

SUGA’s tour

SUGA is set to go on his world tour soon, with shows starting in April in the USA and then coming back to Asia for stops in Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, Japan and Seoul. Just this morning, the dates for the world tour where fans will also be able to hear songs under his alias Agust D, were confirmed for the Japan leg, lasting from 2 to 4 June. He is the first one from the septet to conduct a solo tour and special appearances from fellow members are highly anticipated.

