BTS’ SUGA and IU’s pre-release collab track People Pt. 2 comes out at no. 1 in 3 different Billboard charts

The pre-released song 'People Pt.2' released by SUGA of the group BTS in collaboration with IU on the 7th topped the Billboard charts in the US. On the latest chart released on April 18th (local time), this song took first place in the categories of 'Digital Song Sales', 'World Digital Song Sales', and 'Rap Digital Song Sales'. It ranked 16th in ‘Global’ (excluding the US) and 24th in ‘Global 200’ respectively.

Other BTS members’ achievements:

Jimin stayed on Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' and album chart 'Billboard 200' for three consecutive weeks. His first solo album title song 'Like Crazy', released on the 24th of last month, ranked 52nd on the 'Hot 100', down 7 places from the previous week. The album 'FACE', which contains this song, was ranked 24th on the 'Billboard 200', down 8 places. 'Like Crazy' also ranked 2nd in 'World Digital Song Sales', 8th in 'Global' (excluding the US), and 10th in 'Global 200', following SUGA's 'People Pt.2'. 'Face' ranked 1st in 'World Album', 5th in 'Top Current Album', and 6th in 'Top Album Sales'. RM's first solo album 'Indigo', released in December of last year, was ranked 62nd on the 'Top Current Album' list.

SUGA’s activities:

SUGA posted the 'Exister' version of the concept photo of 'D-DAY' on the official social media handles on April 18th. Contrary to the 'Being' version released the day before, the unrefined version of 'Exister' contains SUGA’s rebellious charisma and confident charm. The concept photos of 'Exister' and 'Being' captured SUGA staring straight ahead with deep, intense eyes in front of a flame. Through this, the two concept photos leave a strong impression by showing SUGA’s various charms in different atmospheres as if they are similar. Like the titles of 'Being' and 'Exister', the concept photo of 'D-DAY' visually unravels the moment until the completion of the Agust D trilogy (trilogy series), focusing on 'existence'. 'Being' expresses 'existing' and 'Exister' expresses 'transcending' respectively.

D-DAY:

SUGA plans to release a teaser video for the music video for the title song 'Haegeum' on the 20th following the concept photo, and on April 21st, the sound source of all songs of 'D-DAY' and the main music video for 'Haegeum' will be released.

