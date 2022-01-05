BTS’ Suga and Jungkook to collaborate on the soundtrack for the upcoming webtoon ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’?

On January 5, HYBE Labels took to Instagram and Twitter to announce BTS’ Suga as the producer and Jungkook as the singer for the soundtrack from ‘7FATES: CHAKHO’, the webtoon that is about an urban fantasy story set in the near future and inspired by the ‘Chakhogapsa’ tiger hunters of the Joseon Dynasty in Korea. This epic tale follows seven young men bound by fate. After growing up together through a series of trials and tribulations, they must become a unified group of seven to unlock their destiny.

Earlier, Naver Webtoon and HYBE Labels created curiosity by releasing a CCTV live video featuring BTS members on the official BTS YouTube channel. The teaser video released raised interest and expectations by displaying each member of BTS in a mysterious fashion. Following Jin and Suga, videos of other members were also released until a story film was formed.

This collaboration between Naver Webtoon and HYBE was produced as part of the ‘Supercasting’ campaign announced by Naver Webtoon in September. ‘Supercasting’ is a project that produces IPs of global entertainment companies into webtoons or web novels based on the IP value chain that Naver Webtoon has built on a global scale.

The first webtoon and web novel '7FATES: CHAKHO', presented through ‘Supercasting’, is based on the original story of HYBE, who collaborated with BTS. It will be released in 10 languages ​​around the world through Naver Webtoon's global service on January 15.

In other news, BTS’ V sang the OST ‘Christmas Tree’ for the popular drama ‘Our Beloved Summer’ and it has already created some unforgettable milestones! Billboard announced on its official Twitter on January 5th that ‘V's 'Christmas Tree' will be ranked 79th on the Billboard Hot 100 chart on January 8, 2022 and with this, V succeeded in charting his solo song for the first time in Billboard's Hot 100 chart history.’

