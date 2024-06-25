BTS never fails to get featured even while they are on hiatus from the music industry and serving their mandatory time in the South Korean military. Recently, SUGA and Jungkook’s songs were played by a musician at the Mawazine Festival in Morocco which excited the fans at the venue, leading to a massive uproar of fun and joy.

BTS' SUGA and Jungkook's songs gets featured in MAWAZINE Festival

On June 24, 2024, musician and DJ Alawn ‘featured’ BTS’ SUGA and Jungkook in the most unexpected way during his performance at the MIWAZINE Festival in Morocco. It is the second biggest festival in the world and the biggest in Arab countries. In his specially curated setlist, the artist played SUGA’s popular solo song Daechwita and mixed the artist’s verses from the song UGH.

Furthermore, he also played Jungkook’s solo hits such as SEVEN featuring Latto and 3D featuring Jack Harlow. The crowd went wild with excitement when the songs were played, showcasing how popular the group is all over the world. The artist did not stop there and went on to play the group’s songs as well such as Fake Love, Mic Drop, Fire and Boy With Luv.

The MAWAZINE Festival kicked off its first show on June 21, 2024, and will be held til June 29, 2024. The boy band Ateez also performed at the event and made history as the first K-pop group to headline the show.

More about the K-pop group BTS

BTS is a South Korean K-pop band that consists of seven members: RM, Suga, Jin, Jimin, Jungkook, V, and J-hope. Six members, except Jin are currently serving in the military for their mandatory enlistment. The boy band made its debut in 2013 and has gone on to become one of the most popular K-pop groups in the world. Some of their popular songs include Blood Sweat Tears, Dynamite, Butter, ON, Black Swan and more.

The group recently celebrated its 11th debut anniversary on July 13, 2024, with a two-week celebration called FESTA, where Jin held a special event to meet the fans.

