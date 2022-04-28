BTS’ SUGA and PSY dish on their collaboration ‘That That’: We’re besties; Teaser 2 released

In the collaboration of a lifetime, it was announced that K-pop veteran PSY will be releasing his next album soon and none other than BTS member SUGA would be producing the title track. While the world awaits another banger from the 44 year old, he has found a myriad of talented musicians to collaborate with him.

Talking about their most anticipated collaboration, the two superstars were their witty selves forming the new set of best Friends 16 years apart. While PSY wishes to be someone that his hoobaes (juniors) are comfortable to speak with, SUGA was worried about the difference in their debut dates. Their meeting, however, was smoother than Butter as both admitted to feeling like friends around each other.

Checking out their comments below.

A day after the grand reveal, a poster starring animated versions of the two was released, further raising the anticipation for the collab track called ‘That That’. It also confirmed that SUGA would be featuring on the song and not just producing it!

Talking about how the song came to be, PSY recalled a famous saying in the K-pop industry where the hit songs are produced in a jiff. Comparing it to a game of table tennis, the both thought about their quick verses and how they hit it off. Check out their comments below.

The second teaser for the song coming out on April 29 at 6 PM KST promises yet another superhit at the hands of PSY and SUGA. Watch below.

