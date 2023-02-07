BTS’ SUGA and SEVENTEEN’s Woozi have the most fantastic union on Hoshi’s Instagram

The producing heavens have spoken and K-pop’s two of the best idol producers have come together- though not the way everyone had hoped for, but more on that soon- in a moment that will be remembered and talked about for quite some time now. The BTS ARMY and CARATs (BTS and SEVENTEEN’s fandoms respectively) have manifested this collaboration between SUGA and Woozi , and it seems that they are one step closer to it becoming a reality.

The BTS and SEVENTEEN member have each respectively built a strong following for their self-produced music which has found home in not just their own groups but also for other acts. Their songs have become chart toppers while SUGA and Woozi received praise for their work, becoming two of the most sought after producers in K-pop. Fans have been hoping that they work together sometime to release a song that would become a superhit release. And it seems that their wishes may become a reality soon.

Hoshi on Suchwita

On February 2 it was revealed via a teaser that the next guest on SUGA’s drinking talk show ‘Suchwita’ would be none other than labelmate and the resident horangi, Hoshi. This further sparked talk about a possible collaboration between the BTS and SEVENTEEN members.

SUGA’s comment and Woozi’s reply on Hoshi’s post

So as the days of the episode get near, another bomb was dropped as SUGA commented on Hoshi’s Instagram post promoting his newest release ‘Fighting’ which also has Woozi in the credits. SUGA said, “You have to keep ffi-ring”, making the original lyric of “Fighting” funnier. Soon after, Woozi himself replied to SUGA saying, “Hyung-nim, you’re here?” The friendliness in Woozi’s comment has shocked everyone and made them think that it may not be their first time interacting after all. Hoshi repeated the chorus part of the new song, replying to SUGA’s comment and pinned it.

