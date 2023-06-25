BTS’ SUGA announces tour extension with D-DAY THE FINAL across 3 shows at KSPO DOME in August

BTS member SUGA was full of surprises for the fans who attended the final day, or in fact, what they thought was the final day, of his solo tour in Seoul. On June 25, the conclusion of his 3rd day at the SUGA | Agust D D-DAY Tour was attended by members Jimin, V, and Jungkook, However, an encore concert was announced soon after, earning loud cheers from all those attending. Here’s why.

SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL details

The BTS member confirmed an extension of his ongoing solo tour with an encore concert that is set to span across three days. To be held at the renowned Olympic Gymnastics Arena better known as the KSPO Dome, the SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL concerts will be on 4, 5, and 6 August. An announcement was also made by BIGHIT MUSIC on the group’s social media with a new poster for the concerts.

Possible guests at SUGA’s upcoming solo encore concerts

While singer PSY was the special guest for the SUGA | Agust D TOUR 'D-DAY' in SEOUL DAY 1, fans were expecting anyone from IU to The Rose’s Woosung to the BTS members to make special entries and perform on the stage. However, as Jimin, V, and Jungkook were spotted in the crowd enjoying the show, the possibilities were cut down. With the announcement of SUGA | Agust D TOUR ‘D-DAY’ THE FINAL, fans are once again getting their hopes up for the performances of songs like eight or People Pt. 2, Tony Montana, Strange, and Snooze with IU, Jimin, RM, and Woosung, respectively.

Fans believe that the capacity of 15,000 attendees for the 3 days of the concert is much smaller than what SUGA should have planned for considering his fame and want him to go for a stadium tour but they also know that the BTS member has his own plans. SUGA has repeatedly said that the next time he visits all the locations again from his solo tour, he wants to accompany the rest of the group members for bigger concerts.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS' V reacts to hilarious video of Jungkook; Fans celebrate as he notices Indian ARMY