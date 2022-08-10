BTS’ SUGA, ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, TXT’s Soobin & more: Which male K-pop idol’s smile is your favourite?

From their polished skills, to their immense talent, dedication and hard work, K-pop idols receive much love and appreciation from their fans for a multitude of reasons. Some artists also receive attention and praise for other aspects, such as their wit and sense of humour, to their sweet personalities and more.

There are also many stars who receive much love from their fans for their dazzling smiles! From wide beams to their grins stretching to their eyes, these idols light up the room with a single smile.

Today’s poll looks at a few of the many such stars. From BTS’ SUGA, to ASTRO’s Cha Eun Woo, TOMORROW X TOGETHER’s Soobin, MONSTA X’s Joohoney, GOT7’s JAY B, KANGDANIEL, SEVENTEEN’s Dino, EXO’s Baekhyun, ENHYPEN’s Sunoo, ATEEZ’s Wooyoung and Stray Kids’ Changbin, which male K-pop idol has a smile which holds a special place in your heart?

Participate in our poll and share with us!

Join the biggest community of K-Pop fans live on Pinkvilla Rooms to get one step closer to your favourite K-Celebs! Click here to join.

ALSO READ: WATCH: SNSD’s Yuri uses her unique vision skills in latest teaser for upcoming ENA drama ‘Good Job’