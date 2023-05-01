BTS' SUGA attends first NBA match as ambassador, dazzles at New York Knicks vs Miami Heat

BTS' SUGA was recently appointed as an ambassador for the NBA. The news of SUGA's ambassadorship was well-received by fans, who were excited to see the talented artist representing K-pop and the NBA on a global stage.

BTS' SUGA attends first NBA match as ambassador

SUGA has made his debut appearance at an NBA match as the newest ambassador for the association. The K-pop idol attended the semi-finals match between the New York Knicks and Miami Heat on Sunday, April 30, while visiting the United States for his Agust D Tour solo concert.

Apart from attending the NBA match, BTS' SUGA also had the opportunity to meet Patrick Ewing, the legendary Jamaican-American basketball coach, and former player. SUGA's interaction with Ewing, who is widely considered one of the greatest basketball players of all time, has delighted fans and sparked discussions online.

SUGA showed his support for the Knicks by wearing a personalized jersey gifted to him by the NBA. The jersey was a welcome gift presented to SUGA on his appointment as the association's newest ambassador. As SUGA's NBA ambassadorship officially began with his presence at the match, fans were thrilled to see him take on this new role and eagerly shared their excitement on social media. The idol's love for basketball has been well-known among fans, with SUGA often mentioning his interest in the sport during interviews and broadcasts.

SUGA in 2023

In January 2023, SUGA was announced as a brand ambassador for Valentino and the face of the Maison Valentino Essentials campaign for the brand's menswear staples. In April, he was also appointed as an ambassador for the NBA, adding another prestigious title to his portfolio. His debut solo album, D-Day, was released on April 21 under his Agust D alias. To coincide with the album release, a Disney+ documentary titled Suga: Road to D-Day premiered the same day, chronicling the album's creation and following the rapper on a music road trip across different countries. Suga kicked off the Agust D Tour on April 26, which will take him to the United States, Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

