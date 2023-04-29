BTS’ SUGA becomes first K-Pop soloist to do THIS with latest album D-DAY on UK’s Official Albums Chart

According to the Official Charts on the 28th (local time), the title song 'Haegeum' of SUGA’s solo album 'D-DAY', released on the 21st under the stage name Agust D, is one of the top singles this week. It ranked 77th in the 100 (28th - May 4th). This makes him the first K-Pop soloist to have multiple entries on the chart.

In addition, 'Haegeum' also achieved good results on detailed charts related to singles, such as 5th in official single downloads, 8th in official single sales, and 10th in official video streaming. It is the second time that SUGA entered the chart as a solo artist, following the title song ‘Daechwita’ (highest ranking of 68th) on the album ‘D-2’ released in 2020. Along with this, 'D-DAY' debuted at number 41 on the official album chart this week.It also recorded high results on album-related detailed charts, such as 2nd in official album downloads, 2nd in official hip-hop and R&B albums, 23rd in official album sales, and 77th in official album streaming.

This is also the second time SUGA entered the chart as a solo artist. Previously, he had entered this chart for the first time as a solo artist with D-2 (highest ranking of 7th). In particular, SUGA is the first K-pop soloist to enter the British Official Singles Chart and Album Chart at the same time more than once in the same week. SUGA is expected to simultaneously enter the US Billboard's main single chart 'Hot 100' and the main album chart 'Billboard 200', which will be released early next week.

According to the latest chart released by Oricon on April 26th (as of May 1/April 17-23), 'D-DAY', which SUGA released on the 21st under the stage name Agust D, is With 5,468 weekly downloads, it entered the weekly digital album rankings and went straight to No. 1. Right after its release, 'D-DAY' rose to the top of the Oricon Daily Album Ranking (as of April 21st). SUGA's pre-released song 'Person Pt. 2 (feat. IU)' and went straight to No. 1 on the daily digital single rankings (as of April 7), and then swept Oricon's various charts with 'D-Day'.

