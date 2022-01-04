BTS’ SUGA becomes the first Korean male soloist with THIS record; SUGA HISTORY MAKER trends

The boys of the South Korean megahit group BTS have been growing as individual artists over the years, with each one of them creating a distinct and sky rocketing name for themselves. Their solo endeavors have been the shining icing on their unending tiered cake. And the man who has been adding the sheen to it all has been member SUGA.

Known for his highly popular and defining solo collaborations, member SUGA finds himself to be one of the most wanted producers and artists to work with. His roster of sparkling releases under his stage name SUGA and his alas Agust D have become crowd favourites over the years.

Now, one of the biggest music streaming platforms, Spotify has seen an unprecedented surge in the follower count for SUGA following his inclusion in the posthumous release of American rapper Juice WRLD. 'Girl Of My Dreams (with SUGA of BTS)' by Juice WRLD was unexpected yet welcome to the fans of the group who always send in their full support. The BTS member now stands at a whopping 11 million monthly listeners on his Spotify account, becoming the first Korean male soloist to do so.

This achievement has swollen the fans’ chests with pride and allowed them to rally in celebration on his behalf by trending SUGA HISTORY MAKER on Twitter. This has made him the 48th most followed act on the platform, standing at 11, 020, 860 listeners as of this moment, the most for any BTS member.

