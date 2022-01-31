BTS' SUGA becomes the first Korean soloist to achieve THIS feat on Spotify

SUGA breaks new ground on Spotify and extended his own record set in December 2021. With 'Girl Of My Dreams (with SUGA of BTS)' by Juice WRLD reaching 50 million streams on Spotify, SUGA becomes the first and only Korean soloist to have ten songs with over 50M streams on Spotify.

Along with 'Girl Of My Dreams' the songs that fall in this category are: 'Eight' (feat. & prod. SUGA) by IU, 'Daechwita', 'Blueberry Eyes' (feat. MAX), 'Trivia: Seesaw', 'Interlude: Shadow', 'SUGA’s Interlude' with Halsey, 'People' by Agust D, 'First Love' by SUGA and 'So Far Away' by Agust D feat. SURAN.

Previously, BTS' rapper-producer boasts of 1 million followers on Spotify with his SUGA profile, where his original compositions and remixes can be found. His songs as a feature and with remixes reached a total of 500 million streams last week.

However, it must be noted that SUGA is his second profile to surpass 1 million followers. His stage name, Agust D, has already over 7 million followers, as of January 8. A day before, Agust D reached 650 million streams on his discography with his two mixtapes on Spotify 'Agust D' (2016) and 'D-2' (2020).

