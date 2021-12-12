BTS’ Suga becomes the first South Korean soloist to enter the U.S. Spotify artist chart

BTS’ Suga creates history by being the only South Korean soloist to enter the U.S. Spotify artist at no. 170 for his collaborative single with Juice WRLD called ‘Girl of my Dreams’. The track also received 1.1 million streams, making it the highest streams received by an Asian solo artist in a day.

The song was from Juice WRLD’s posthumous album ‘Fighting Demons’. Consisting of 18 tracks with big names involved in the album like Justin Bieber, BTS’ Suga and Eminem. The track is an emotional one with a slow rap verse from Suga which encapsulates his meaning of love and heartbreaks, once again proving his worth as a credited songwriter.

Suga's second mixtape 'D-2', released as August D in May last year, surpassed 451 million streams on Spotify on December 12. Suga is showing global popularity as a solo artist with August D. Suga's presence as a solo artist was recognized as the sum of the first mixtape 'Agust D' released in 2016 and the second mixtape 'D-2' released in 2020 exceeded 620 million streams on Spotify on November 28th.

Suga is a South Korean rapper, songwriter and record producer. Managed by BIGHIT MUSIC, he debuted as a member of the South Korean pop idol group BTS in 2013. In 2016, he released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D’. In 2018, he re-released the mixtape for digital purchase and streaming. The reissue reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart. In 2020, he released his second solo mixtape, ‘D-2’.

Commercially, the mixtape peaked at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. The Korea Music Copyright Association attributes over 100 songs to Suga as a songwriter and producer, including Suran's ‘Wine’ which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won best Soul/R&B track of the year at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

