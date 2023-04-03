BTS' SUGA bids adieu to legendary Japanese composer Ryuichi Sakamoto with heartfelt tribute on his passing

BTS's SUGA left a farewell message for Ryuichi Sakamoto, the legendary Japanese composer who passed away on April 2 at the age of 71. He had been undergoing treatment for cancer. SUGA, who is known for his own musical talents as a rapper and producer, shared a heartfelt message on social media after learning of Sakamoto's death, expressing his admiration and gratitude for the late musician's artistry and influence.

SUGA’s message for Ryuichi Sakamoto

SUGA uploaded an Instagram story remembering Ryuichi Sakamoto. In the story, he wrote, “Teacher, I hope the faraway journey is peaceful. R.I.P SAKAMOTO RYUICHI."

Not just SUGA, BTS’ RM & J-Hope also took to their Instagram to pay a tribute to the legendary composer by posting a song by Ryuichi Sakamoto appreciating his work.

Ryuichi Sakamoto's passing has also sparked a wider conversation about his legacy and influence on music and culture. Many have hailed him as a visionary and trailblazer who pushed the boundaries of sound and aesthetics, and who championed diversity. His impact on the Japanese music industry will also be remembered as his music has inspired countless artists and fans.

BTS’ SUGA

Min Yoon-gi, also known as SUGA or Agust D, is a prominent South Korean rapper, record producer, and songwriter. Prior to joining BTS, he was an underground rapper who performed under the alias ‘Gloss.’ SUGA was inspired to pursue rapping after hearing ‘Fly’ by Epik High.

In 2016, SUGA released his first solo mixtape, ‘Agust D,’ which reached number three on Billboard's World Albums Chart and was later re-released in 2018 on digital download and streaming platforms. SUGA's second solo mixtape, ‘D-2,’ was released in 2020, and it debuted at number 11 on the US Billboard 200, number seven on the UK Albums Chart, and number two on Australia's ARIA Album Chart. SUGA has songwriting and production credits on over 100 songs, including Suran's ‘Wine,’ which peaked at number two on the Gaon Music Chart and won the Best R&B award at the 2017 Melon Music Awards.

After BTS announced they will focus on solo activities while they also complete the mandatory military service, SUGA has been actively working around music and other activities. SUGA produced and featured in PSY’s recent single ‘That That’. He is also set to release a travel documentary ‘SUGA: Road to D-Day’ where he will be traveling around the world. Meanwhile, BIGHIT MUSIC has also announced, he will be debuting his official solo album ‘D-Day’ on April 21 while preparing for a world tour. Currently, SUGA hosts his own web talk show called ‘Suchwita.’ Among the guests are fellow BTS members RM and Jimin, as well as other well-known actors and musicians.

Advertisement

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: LE SSERAFIM announced May comeback with first studio album UNFORGIVEN, FEARNOTs are overjoyed with the news