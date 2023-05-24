BTS’ SUGA breaks record as K-Pop soloist on Billboard 200 as D-DAY charts at no. 51 for 4th week

The solo album ‘D-DAY,’ which was released by SUGA under the stage name Agust D on May 21st, is the main album, according to the most recent Billboard chart (as of May 27). For four weeks running, it was ranked 51st on the Billboard 200 chart. D-Day came in third for ‘World Album,’ eighth for ‘Top Current Album,’ ninth for ‘Top Album Sales,’ and thirteenth for ‘Top Rap Album.’

SUGA:

A narrative highlighting incredibly famous BTS individuals J-Hope and SUGA’s in the background solo exercises has been affirmed to be delivered in Korea on June 16 (Friday). During the time that audiences all over the world are paying attention to the news that "j-hope IN THE BOX" and "SUGA: Road to D-DAY' in June, the organization HYBE and Lotte Film, which is responsible for homegrown delivery, coordinated on May 24th. The trailer was made public at once. The delivered video draws consideration as it contains everything from J-Hope and SUGA's melodic concerns in front of their particular independent collection exercises to distinctive live exhibitions. To begin with, it raises interest by giving a brief look at the two individuals' furious endeavors until there is a magnificent behind the stage that was not normally seen and excellent music and exhibitions. SUGA's worries and charms, as well as intense live clips, and J-Hope's ‘Lollapalooza’ stage, which was performed as the first Korean musician to headline the main stage, raise expectations.

Jimin’s achievement:

Jimin's most memorable independent collection 'FACE' positioned seventh in 'World Albums', 38th in 'Top Current Album', and 59th in 'Top Album Sales', and the title tune of this collection, 'Like Crazy' In the midst of consistent fame, it positioned 26th on the 'Worldwide (excluding the US)' and 39th on the 'Worldwide 200'. Jimin was a part of the Fast and the Furious film: OST of 'Ride or Die,' 'Angel Pt. 1 (Feat. Jimin of BTS, JVKE and Muni Long/Quick X Soundtrack)' positioned fifth in 'R&B/Hip-Hop Digital Song Sales' and 'Rap Digital Song Deals' separately, and positioned 27th in 'Digital Song Sales'.

