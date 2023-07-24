BTS’ SUGA captivates fans with long and short hair looks; What’s your ideal type? VOTE

SUGA, the singer, rapper of the popular K-pop group BTS, is renowned not only for his musical talent but also for his impeccable sense of fashion. Even during his airport appearances, he effortlessly showcases a blend of designer labels and streetwear, exuding a stylish yet laid-back vibe. It comes as no surprise, then, that his hairstyles are equally trendy and perfectly coordinated with his outfits.

SUGA’s long hair

One of SUGA's signature looks is his long black hair, which he often flaunts on his chat show, SuChwita. He has been breaking the internet while sharing images of his hairstyle on numerous occasions. For his chat show appearances, SUGA opts for a subtle approach to hairstyling, creating a distinctive and recognizable signature look. He skillfully incorporates soft waves into his long black hair while gently curling his bangs away from his face. This results in a neatly styled yet casual appearance that perfectly complements his everyday persona.

SUGA’s short hair

On another occasion, SUGA unveiled a fresh and exciting change – short black hair – during the VIP premiere of The Devil's Deal. The revelation of this new hairstyle sent waves of excitement through his devoted fan base, who instantly fell in love with the low-maintenance and easily styled-look. With the hair part slightly off-center, he elegantly curls his hair inward, adding volume and dimension to his overall appearance. As with his long hair, his bangs are carefully styled away from his face, ensuring they gracefully frame his handsome features.

Which look suits him better?

SUGA's dedication to maintaining a trendy and well-coordinated image shines through his ever-evolving hairstyles. Whether he's rocking long black locks with gentle waves or embracing the simplicity of short black hair with added volume, the K-pop idol continues to captivate fans with his remarkable fashion sense. As he explores new hairstyles and experiments with different looks, SUGA remains a true style icon in the world of K-pop, setting trends and inspiring fashion enthusiasts worldwide.

Take the poll to let us know which hairstyle of the artist you liked better.

Wait for a few seconds for the poll to appear:

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook , and Snapchat

ALSO READ: BTS' SUGA delivers heartfelt speech on his brother's wedding: Thank you for encouraging me to pursue music