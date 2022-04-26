BTS’ SUGA collaborates with PSY as producer for title track ‘That That’ from ‘PSY 9th’ releasing on THIS date

On April 26, PSY dropped a teaser for the title track ‘That That’ produced by BTS’ SUGA and this surprising collaboration has everyone ready! The video shows PSY dressed in a fringe cowboy suit, running in a western inspired set. The melody already sounds great and different from PSY’s usual discography. It will be released on April 29.

Previously, PSY released the highlight medley video of the 9th regular album 'PSY 9th. The released video includes '9INTRO', 'Celeb', 'It's Touching (Feat. Si Kyung Seong)', 'It was a deep night (Feat. Heize)', 'GANJI (Feat. Jessi)', 'Now (Feat. Hwasa)' )', 'Happier (Feat. Crush)', 'My Monday', 'Everyday', 'forEVER (Feat. Tablo)', 'To Tomorrow's Me', etc.

Like the image that contains the mood of each song and the appearance of the featuring artist, the colorful personality of each of the 11 songs is felt and captivates the ears. A high level of perfection was predicted with only a portion of the sound source, raising expectations for the euphemism. Information on the title song has not yet been released.

'PSY 9th', like the album name meaning 'PSY's 9th colorful album', contains a total of 12 songs that resonate with the heart, from PSY's own delightful dance songs to songs with warm emotions. PSY will release his 9th regular album 'PSY 9th' at 2:30 pm IST on April 29th.

