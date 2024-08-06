BTS’ SUGA completes 50 percent of mandatory military duty in social service; to be discharged in 319 days

BTS’ SUGA has completed 50 percent of his military service as of now and will be back in the entertainment world soon. With just 319 days left in his service, fans are eagerly waiting for his return and release of more amazing music again.

On August 6, 2024, BTS’ SUGA completed 320 days of his military service out of 639 days. The artist was enlisted in the army on September 22, 2023, as a public service worker. The days of duty for a public service worker are longer than that of an active soldier which is why will be in the military for a longer period than the other members. However, with just 319 days left from his service, he has already completed 50 percent of his duty and will be discharged on June 21, 2025.

Fans of the artist are applauding this milestone and cannot wait for him to return and resume his activities again. Ahead of enlisting in the military, he released his debut solo album, which was released on April 21, 2023, under his producer name, August D. The record was extremely well received by fans and took up top spots on both international and domestic charts. People Pt. 2 and Haegeum served as the lead singles, which became extremely popular among the K-pop community.

Moreover, the artist also released his solo documentary, Suga: Road to D-Day, chronicling his journey leading up to the release of his album. He was also involved in participating with Apple Music to hold a five-episode radio show titled Agust D Radio. Additionally, he also went on his first solo tour, the Suga Agust D Tour, where he performed several shows in the United States. He also covered many other cities, such as Indonesia, Thailand, Singapore, South Korea, and Japan.

SUGA made his debut as a K-pop idol in BTS alongside RM, Jin, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook. The group is currently one of the most popular boy bands worldwide. Following the discharge of the members, they will be making a full comeback in 2025.

