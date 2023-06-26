BTS’ SUGA concludes 2-day soulful concert in Seoul; Singer leaves ARMY surprised with new tour dates

SUGA, a member of the popular group BTS, concluded his extensive D-Day world tour with a final concert in Seoul, South Korea. Among the attendees were three special fans of Suga - Jimin, V (also known as Kim Taehyung), and Jungkook. These fellow BTS members showed their support for their ‘hyung’ (elder brother) by being present at the concert.

Fans go gaga as he announced a 3-days encore D-Day Tour

After his performance, as SUGA took the stage to address the audience, an enthusiastic shout came from Jungkook in the crowd. He grabbed the microphone and exclaimed, "Yoongi, Yoongi! Great job. Good luck at KSPO Dome. Fighting!" Jimin and V turned their attention towards Jungkook, acknowledging his cheer. The fans responded with a mix of shouts and laughter, enjoying the playful moment.

As SUGA prepared to wrap up the concert with the final song, the fans erupted in screams, pleading with him not to end it. In response, SUGA made a surprising announcement of the Agust D-Day Tour Seoul Encore Concert, scheduled to take place on August 4- August 6 at the Olympic Park KSPO Dome. The crowd reacted with excitement to the news. Soon after the announcement, fans filled social media with posts.

BTS members came to support his hyung

Numerous videos and photos were circulated on social media by enthusiastic fans who were present at the concert. One particular video captured the moment when SUGA spotted the trio in the audience and gestured toward them. He expressed his gratitude by saying, "My brothers are here today. Thank you so much, guys."

The fans erupted in screams of excitement while Jimin delighted them with a playful dance, using his ARMY bomb and forming finger hearts. V and Jungkook joined in the fun, showcasing their dance moves and creating peace signs and heart shapes. As for their attire, Jimin garnered a grey sweatshirt and pants, V sported a jacket with matching trousers, and Jungkook was in a white T-shirt paired with shorts.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

Advertisement

ALSO READ: BTS’ SUGA announces August encore concerts D-DAY THE FINAL with 3 shows at KSPO DOME