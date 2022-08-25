BTS’ SUGA confirms getting the friendship tattoo; Is he working on new music with Jimin?

The BTS members have all revealed the locations of their friendship tattoos that the seven of them reportedly got. All with the exception of member SUGA who had so far not even hinted if he did get it and where would it be (member V had posted an “elephant” peek at his tattoo situated on his upper arm which many believe to be sharpie-drawn, but was also reportedly snapped at a tattoo parlour so fans are hoping that was indeed the real one).

Previously, J-Hope was asked about SUGA’s ‘7’ tattoo but refused to divulge any updates and instead told ARMYs to ask the man himself. So when SUGA finally turned on a live broadcast on Weverse on August 24, he was bombarded with questions about the friendship tattoo.

Sneaky as always, SUGA told the fans that he had indeed gotten one after the members asked him to. Though initially unwilling, he caved in to the other BTS members’ requests and got inked, confirming the fans’ suspicions. On being asked where it was exactly, SUGA refused to reveal the location and asked the ARMY to find out for themselves. Many are guessing for it to be behind his ear, a spot that can be easily hidden behind his luscious mane of hair that he kept playing with during the live session.

On another note, the fans also SUGA if he met up with any of the other six members and he replied with having been with Jimin. The ‘Promise’ singer recently returned from overseas after visiting J-Hope for his Lollapalooza performance and was seen hanging around with known songwriters. Jimin is currently working on his solo project so the fans are guessing that the two may have met to work on a song.

