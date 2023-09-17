BTS' SUGA confirms military enlistment date; to begin mandatory service following Jin and J-Hope

On September 17, BTS' SUGA's military enlistment date was confirmed in a new notice shared by BIGHIT MUSIC. The Haegum singer will be taking on his mandatory service on September 22. He will be the third member of the group, following Jin and J-Hope to enlist in the South Korean military.

BIGHIT MUSIC's statement

"Hello. This is BIGHIT MUSIC. Thank you for your continued support for BTS. We have further information regarding SUGA’s military service. SUGA will be beginning his required service on September 22. There will not be any official events on the day he starts his service or the day he enters the training camp. We kindly ask fans to refrain from visiting SUGA at his workplace during the period of his service. Please convey your warm regards and encouragement in your hearts only.

Furthermore, please be mindful to avoid getting adversely affected by unauthorized tours or package products that illegally use the artist’s intellectual property. Our company will take appropriate measures against attempts at any commercial activity that make unauthorized use of the artist's IP. We ask for your continued love and support for SUGA until he completes his service and returns. Our company will also strive to provide all the support he needs during this time. Thank you."

SUGA's recent activities

Previously, the management company of BTS confirmed SUGA's military service on August 7. The agency informed fans that the Haegum singer had terminated his postponement of military service. This was a few weeks after he concluded the encore concert series known as D-DAY THE FINAL in Seoul on August 6. BTS members Jin and J-Hope attended the concert while the leader of the septet RM performed an unreleased song as a guest. This world tour was special to SUGA as it was the first solo concert he had held ever since his debut. He hinted at his plans to begin military service this year during a live broadcast session saying that he would see them in 2025.

