BTS’ SUGA confirms multiple music videos for ARIRANG, recalls panic texting Tablo ahead of AMA performance

BTS dropped the music video for their title track SWIM on March 20, 2026, coinciding with the release of their fifth studio album, ARIRANG. Starring Lili Reinhart as the lead in the 4 minutes 4 seconds of clip, RM, Jin, SUGA, J-Hope, Jimin, V, and Jungkook star as voyagers on a ship crusade. While already managing to surpass 69 million views in under a week of its release, it seems that the boys are already ready for more.

BTS members reveal plans for many music videos for ARIRANG

Appearing on Epik High’s YouTube channel to promote their upcoming album, RM and SUGA began talking about their plans for their full-length record. As Tablo asked about what the title song was and if they had shot a music video for it, the Daechwita hitmaker was quick to question whether they even have a title track, insinuating that all their songs are good enough to lead BTS' album.

Impressed with their take, the older stars wondered which song they had shot a music video for, to which SUGA replied that they have many music videos for this album. The same was previously hinted at during the Studio Notes livestream, which the boys did an hour after their album was revealed to the world.

Alongside Epik High members, the Bangtan Boys took a walk down memory lane to when they performed at a US award show for the first time back in 2017. Apart from PSY, who ruled with Gangnam Style, they were the first ones to take on a major music event. Right before going on the stage at the American Music Awards to perform DNA, SUGA texted Tablo about how nervous he was.

Unsure of whether they’d be able to perform well, the rapper is said to have cried in the shower, as per RM. However, it all turned out to be for the best as the septet only climbed up higher from then on, becoming the biggest boy band in the world.

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