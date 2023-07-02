BTS' SUGA delivers heartfelt speech on his brother's wedding: Thank you for encouraging me to pursue music

BTS' SUGA attended his elder brother's wedding according to the reports. SUGA went all the way to Daegu for his brother's wedding ceremony and made a heartwarming speech to welcome his sister-in-law.

BTS SUGA at brother's wedding

BTS member SUGA's sibling got married on July 2 in Daegu and the ceremony was held privately for family members and close acquaintances only. SUGA and his elder brother Min Geum Jae are known by the name of the 'Fish Bread Brothers' as they both look way too alike not to be mistaken as twins. SUGA prepared a congratulatory speech on behalf of both his parents and his sister-in-law's parents, with strong support as his brother starts a new journey with his bride.

SUGA is known for his exceptional songwriting skills as he beautifully turned personally experienced stories into song lyrics. The HAEGUM singer received applause from the audience for his heartfelt speech to bless his brother's special day. The elder brother shed tears as SUGA started speaking and the two brothers warmly hugged each other. As SUGA boasted about his relationship with his brother, he revealed that his brother had played a significant role in his career. SUGA's brother was the first one to encourage and support him to follow his passion for music and he expressed his gratitude towards his brother.

SUGA sent congratulatory flowers

The guests were very impressed by SUGA's speech but this is not the only thing they were talking about. BTS' SUGA came into everyone's eyes as he sent congratulatory flowers to both the couple at the venue. With 'BTS SUGA MIN YOONGI' written on the wreath, it was inevitable not to notice this. The photos and videos of SUGA giving a wholesome speech are all over the internet and BTS fans congratulated SUGA's brother and thanked him for supporting their idol.

SUGA recently completed the D-DAY TOUR but to be present for his brother's important day he went all the way to Daegu to celebrate his wedding ceremony. SUGA has added more shows to the tour which will take place in KSPO Dome in Seoul on August 4,5 and 6.