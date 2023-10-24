BTS’ SUGA discusses being 93’ liner with SHINee Taemin in teaser for Suchwita episode 20

BTS' SUGA's Suchwita has released a new teaser for the upcoming episode. Episode 20 will feature the second-generation group SHINee's Taemin. The two idols, both born in the same year, 1993, discuss their respective groups, how being '93 liners feels in the industry, and their friendship with each other.

Suchwita Ep 20 featuring SHINee’s Taemin

The episode begins with SUGA introducing the guest, who is a senior to him in the K-pop industry. They greet each other, and the guest is revealed to be SHINee’s Taemin, who was also born in 1993, the same year as BTS' SUGA. He is also the first '93 liner (liner is a slang term that defines the birth year) on the show. They playfully argue about who will pour drinks for whom. In Korea, it is a tradition for the younger person to pour the drink for the older person. They engage in a playful back-and-forth while pouring drinks for each other, aiming to grow closer. They raise their glasses in a toast to celebrate the beginning of their friendship.

They also discuss the rarity of people in the K-pop industry born in 1993. Taemin informs SUGA that he heard about him through another BTS member, Jimin, and because of that, he already feels closer to the Daechwita singer. They also talk about how Taemin is the youngest in his group, while SUGA is the oldest in his group despite being the same age. The Haegeum singer also mentions BTS' reunion in 2025 and asks Taemin about his feelings regarding promoting as a group again after a long time. They delve into conversations about their respective groups and members and share their thoughts on what it feels like to be with them in the teaser. The upcoming Suchwita episode will be released on October 30 at 10 PM KST

More about SHINee’s Taemin

Taemin is a member of the popular second-generation K-pop group SHINee. On October 10 at midnight KST, Taemin announced that he would be making his long-awaited solo comeback later this month.

Taemin will be returning with his fourth solo mini album, Guilty, on October 30 at 6 PM KST. He aims to depict the conflicting emotions of love with his new mini album, which contains six tracks in total. The title track will bear the same name as the album, Guilty. In particular, the straightforward lyrics of the album will convey that selfish love hurts others, but that this is one's own way of loving, which will double the dramatic appeal of his lead song.

Stay updated with the latest Hallyu news on: Instagram , YouTube , Twitter , Facebook and Snapchat

ALSO READ: Suchwita Ep 19 highlights: BTS’ SUGA discusses music, career and fans with own idol NELL's Kim Jong Wan