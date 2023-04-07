BTS’ SUGA drops collaborative single People Pt. 2 featuring IU

BTS’ SUGA announced the release of his debut solo album ‘D-DAY’ earlier this month on April 2. The album will be released as the third installment for SUGA’s mixtape trilogy as AGUST D. The first two parts were titled ‘AGUST D’ and ‘D-2’ respectively. Alongside the release of his debut solo album, SUGA will also drop his music travel documentary on Disney+. The BTS member will then embark on a highly-anticipated world tour that will take him to different parts of the world. While SUGA’s full album will be released on April 21, SUGA has officially dropped the pre-release track for the same. The track is titled ‘People Pt. 2’ and features IU. The duo had previously collaborated for IU’s 2020 digital single ‘eight’.

SUGA’s People Pt. 2 feat. IU

The wait is finally over, SUGA has finally dropped his highly-anticipated pre-release. The song starts of with IU’s lovely voice before finally transitioning into a completely different zone with SUGA’s powerful rap. The MV on the other hand goes back and forth between various seemingly mundane things of life like sitting in a corner in one’s house or standing at one’s balcony staring into oblivion.

SUGA has also added a personal message at the end of it revealing the message that the song carries. In doing so SUGA said that the song has something that he has wanted to share with the world for quite some time now. He also addressed how lyrically, it seems as if he is talking to himself which is true. The song, according to SUGA is about a time during the pandemic when he could not figure out how to do anything. There is a scene in the song’s MV that perfectly depicts the aforementioned dilemma. In the scene, SUGA is seen washing his hands before zoning out shortly after right next to his wash basin.

The scene is a brilliant representation of how when you lack emotional clarity, even the most common and simplest of tasks from day-to-day life can feel like things that need a lot of effort and deep thinking. The song has a brilliant composition that is complemented effortlessly by a profound MV. Within just 15 minutes of release, the song has managed to garner around 700 thousand views!

BTS’ SUGA

BTS SUGA, or Min Yoon Gi, is a South Korean rapper, songwriter, and record producer. He was born on March 9, 1993, in Daegu, South Korea. SUGA is a member of the globally popular K-pop group BTS, which debuted in 2013 under a fairly obscure label Big Hit Entertainment. The group then went on to work its way up to record-breaking international stardom and become a favourite amongst millions of fans across the world. SUGA is known for his powerful and emotional rap verses, as well as his production skills. He has produced and written many of BTS's songs, including 'Daechwita,' 'Agust D,' and 'Trivia: Seesaw.'

